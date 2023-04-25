I will empower the youth to create sustainable wealth — Dr Bisimpo

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 25, GNA – Dr Richard Bisimpo, an aspiring candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Biakoye constituency in the Oti Region, said the global economic and demographic patterns deserve more focus on youth empowerment.

He said the process of urbanisation on a global scale made the consideration of the role and situation of youth within the transformative process an increasingly urgent task to some leaders in society.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Bisimpo said the youth were a valuable resource with much potential, which ought to be tapped for nation-building instead of being used in destructive and violent actions.

He urged the youth of Biakoye constituency to use their numerical strength to vote for him on May 13, promising to tackle unemployment.

He said his top campaign agenda would be youth in apprenticeship, awarding best teachers, supporting brilliant, but needy students, placing delegates on allowance, tractor service would be available to assist delegates and agro-chemical warehouses to assist farmers in the area.

GNA gathered some track records from the aspirant which included, two-bedroom self-contained apartments built for the Kwamikrom E-block, donated Mathematics set for BECE candidates, Kwamikrom community received ICT equipment from the aspirants.

He also supplied computers to clinics in Biakoye constituency, over 1,500 to 2,000 fertilizers are supplied to farmers yearly in the Biakoye.

The aspirant upgraded of Kwamikrom clinic and working to establish a bank in the district, brought national under 17 coach and chief scout to select young talented players and again brought sinostone cassava processing company to the district are some of his contributions.

