Hohoe MCE engages communities for development 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 31, GNA – Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), says the Assembly will continue to engage the communities in the Municipality to bring governance closer to them.

He said this on a tour of Gbi-Wegbe, Ahado and Torkoni/Blave, suburbs in the Hohoe Municipality to engage them on developmental issues.

The engagement was part of an initiative by the Assembly and the MCE to update communities on initiated, continuing, and completed projects as well as collate concerns from the community members for action.

Mr Awume noted that the Assembly under his stewardship had brought projects to the Ahado area, including continuing works on the Hohoe Market, the sports stadium, donation to the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe and some educational projects.

He noted that the Assembly would address issues raised by the community members.

He urged the traditional authorities to use their power to help the Assembly in ensuring that cleanliness and orderliness were adhered to in the communities.

Mr Awume admonished parents to also liaise with the traditional authorities in ensuring proper upbringing of their wards and trained them to become responsible individuals for the municipality, region, and nation.

He said the government was working on the water expansion project to enable constant water supply to all communities.

At Torkoni/Blave, Mr Awume noted that there was the need for collective response and together of community members regarding development in their area.

He commended the members for their community plans to develop the area and urged them to continue.

Mr Awume said the Assembly had plans to work on the tourist attractions in Gbi-Wegbe, the bridge on the Hohoe to Alavanyo route and face-lift of some roads in the Municipality.

Most of the concerns raised by the communities were in relation to improvement in the water situation in the Municipality, sanitation, education, children’s upbringing and dressing, agriculture, security, recreational centre and health.

Mr Senyo Hehetror, Clan Leader, Ahado, commended the Assembly for the engagement and urged the authorities and community members to work together with the Assembly.

