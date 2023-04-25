GIFEC Administrator engages DTC trainees in the Central Region 

Accra, April 25, GNA – The Administrator (CEO) of GIFEC, Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, has engaged some trainees of the 4th Cohort of the Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) Project as part of a monitoring exercise in the Central Region.

He visited the training Centre at Awutu Breku in the Awutu Senya District of the Region, where training was ongoing for 30 participants, which included Senior High School graduates, Women Entrepreneurs, Youth and School Teachers in Basic ICT Skills, Cybersecurity and Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Sefah spoke about the mandate of GIFEC and the various Programmes being implemented as part of the goal of bridging the digital divide between served and underserved and unserved communities.

He said the DTC project was being implemented in partnership with the International Telecommunications Union and Cisco, and with funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

The Administrator expressed appreciation to the trainer and trainees for their efforts, and advised the trainees to maximise the use of the skills acquired through the training.

He said the extent of availability of knowledge and tools to the youth in the world currently, if used properly, presented the youth with the opportunity to be more efficient, effective and smarter in our endeavours.

Mr. Hisham Idrissu, the Centre Trainer, said the purpose of the training was to transfer ICT knowledge to participants to create their own businesses or to enhance their existing businesses.

He expressed the hope that trainees would take advantage of the knowledge and skills gained to better their lives.

Mr. Frank Osei, a trainees and a teacher, expressed his appreciation for being included in the programme as lessons in ICT and Cybersecurity had exposed him to the vulnerabilities of using the internet and pledged to share the knowledge with his students.

Mr. Sefah was accompanied by some support staff to inspect the newly-constructed ICT Centre in Senya Breku and briefly engaged the Heads of the Senya DA Basic A & B Schools on the impending operationalisation of the Centre.

The DTC is in its final year of execution and is targeted at training 14,000 citizens, including Women Entrepreneurs, School Dropouts, School leavers, Head Porters, Teachers, Students, Youth and Persons with Disability in courses such as Get Connected, Entrepreneurship, Introduction to Cyber Security and Introduction to Internet of Things.

In this current cohort, 4,335 beneficiaries are being trained in 155 Community ICT Centres across the country.

GNA

