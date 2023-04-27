First quarter turnover increases at Unilever Plc

London, April 27, (dpa/GNA) – Turnover and underlying sales have risen at British-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever Plc in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago.

For the three-month period, Unilever’s turnover increased by 7%, from last year quarter, to €14.8 billion ($15.5 billion). This includes a currency impact of 0.4% and 2.8% from disposals net of acquisitions.

Underlying sales growth accelerated to 10.5%, driven by price growth in response to continued high input cost inflation and an improved volume performance.

For the first-quarter, the Board has declared an interim dividend of £0.3783 or €0.4268 per share, to be paid on June 15, to shareholders of record on May 19.

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the Group now expects underlying sales growth of at least at the upper end of its multi-year range of 3%-5%.

The company continues to expect a modest improvement in underlying operating margin in the full year, with another year of increased investment.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

