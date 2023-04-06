Eight suspects escape from Nkwanta South Police cells

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/R) April 6, GNA – Danjumah Afu, a 20 year-old female suspect, among seven men who escaped from lawful custody from the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Station in the Oti Region, has been rearrested.

Afu, before her re-arrest, was alleged to have drunk some washing bleach in an attempted suicide, and has been sent to the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Reports from the Regional Police Command indicate that eight suspects, including a woman, have escaped from cells.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency suggested that the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 4, at about 2200 hours, when a female police officer, while locking up the cells, was overpowered by the suspects, who fled in the process.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Charles Dormaban, confirmed the incident without giving further details.

A manhunt has since been mounted to re-arrest the seven suspects.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

