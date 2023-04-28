Economic hardship: Political leadership must partner the Church for God’s intervention – Lawrence Tetteh 

Accra, April 26, GNA – Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has urged political leaders to partner the Church for God’s intervention in finding solutions to socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The renowned International Evangelist said the country needed to seek repentance, divine intervention on a “massive united front” and pursue peace and love for progress, which must be spearheaded by political leaders and the Church.



Dr Tetteh said this at a media conference to launch his annual “National Prayer and Healing Rally” under the repeated theme: “This Nonsense Must Stop”.

He said, “As a nation, we need the hand of God today like never before, not eloquence and politics. Our political leadership must be humbled enough to seek God’s face and direction. It must join hands with the Church to pray for divine intervention.”

“Our attitude towards our nation has been based on selfish desires and wrong motives.

” We seem to be politicking with everything, including issues of national interest and have unconsciously ignored the God factor in our discourse, ” he noted and stressed the need for the country to go back to God.

The government has attributed rising food and fuel prices to COVID-19 and Russia and Ukraine war.

Ghana has reached Staff-Level Agreement on a US$ 3bn arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility and completed a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

It has applied to the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatment as it seeks to complete debt treatment with bilateral and multilateral creditors as well as private and commercial creditors.

When secured, the $3bn loan facility would undertake growth-friendly and lasting fiscal adjustment reforms to restore public debt sustainably while protecting the vulnerable in society.

The three-year IMF-support programme is to also help preserve external buffers and financial stability, bolster the efficiency of monetary policy, improve governance and transparency of the public sector, and foster entrepreneurship and growth.

