Africa Social Interventions Festival 2023 kicks off

Accra, April 12, GNA – All is set for the 2023 edition of the Africa Social Interventions Festival (AFROSIF 2023) on April 14 and 15.

This year’s event would bring social change makers across Africa on the theme “showcasing the voices behind the Africans putting smiles on the faces of the marginalized, underserved and underprivileged”.

The festival would engage African champions, leaders, policy makers, corporate bodies, professionals, civil society organizations, academics, and citizens social entrepreneurs to explore and exchange ideas about the power of social interventions in addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the African continent, while voicing their impact stories on social interventions.

A statement issued and signed by Nii Commey, convenor of the festival, expressed optimism about the expected impact of this year’s festival.

He said “We are delighted about the second edition of the groundbreaking festival. We are positive that the various engagements will bring revolutionary changes in our developmental, charity and humanitarian endeavours in Africa.

“In the end we look forward to intensifying partnerships and networking, allowing participants to showcase their social intervention stories on how their journeys put smiles on the faces of the underserved and also contribute to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

The statement said, “this year is dedicated to celebrating the power of social interventions to promote healthy, equitable and prosperous societies, in all, 11 speakers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Sudan will cover various topics from poverty, health, education, climate change, water and sanitation, fundraising social enterprise among others.

The annual event is organized by Handwriting Communications through its Social Interventional Network Africa (SINA), a pan-African network of individuals, corporate bodies, NGOs, donors, social entrepreneurs’ experts and practitioners in the field of social interventions.

SINA aims to promote best practices and evidence-based interventions in Africa, as well as to share knowledge and facilitate collaboration and innovation.

The virtual event would be live on Zoom, and all persons with passion for social impact and positive change should take advantage of this groundbreaking event, the Statement said.

GNA

