Adams Mahama’s death: Asabke Alandgi to die by hanging; Gregory Afoko to face re-trial

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 27, GNA – An Accra High Court has sentenced to death by hanging, Asabke Alandgi, one of two persons accused of the murder of Adams Mahama, an Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, on May 25, 2015.

This was after a seven-member jury had unanimously returned a verdict of guilty on him on the charge of conspiracy to murder.

However, on the charge of murder, the jury returned a 4-3 decision.

The Court, presided over by Justice Merley Wood, therefore, convicted Alandgi on the charge of conspiracy to murder.

The Court said the President of the Republic shall direct where his body would be laid after he had been hanged.

In the case of Gregory Afoko, the court ordered his re-trial.

This is because the jury returned a 4-3 decision both on the charge of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Under the law, in cases where the decision of the jury is hung, the Court may order a re-trial and the accused could be granted bail or remanded by the Court.

The Court, consequently, remanded Afoko into lawful custody.

The decision of the court, however, sent lawyers in the court room debating the matter.

Lawyers prayed the Court to have mercy on Alandgi by tempering justice with mercy.

“My Lady, we are praying that you consider the plight of the accused, as well as the circumstances surrounding this issue,” his lawyer pleaded.

Alandgi, in his plea for mitigation, said he had not committed any offence.

The Prosecution led by Mrs Mariam Appiah Opare, Chief State Attorney, told the Court the offence of conspiracy to murder carried the same punishment as the main offence.

According to the Chief State Attorney, the Court’s hands were tied as there was no lesser punishment in respect of the charges preferred against the convict.

Adams Mahama suffered severe body injuries after a substance some acid was poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga, in May 2015.

He later died from his injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Addressing the Jury ahead of the conviction, the Chief State Attorney said the acid found on the suit of Afoko was traced to the crime, stressing that the Mahama saw the two accused persons and informed the persons who became witnesses in the case.

Testimonies also showed the accused persons were together on the night of the incident, she said, adding that some witnesses saw the two leave the drinking spot, where they had drinks on that same night.

The Prosecution had shown that Asandgi did not live in his family house so, Afoko deliberately took the Police to the wrong house to give Asandgi (him) ample time to run away, she explained.

Mahama was reportedly murdered over political rivalry as he was perceived to be working against the interest of Afoko’s brother, who was then the national chairman of the NPP.

