Adaklu population to use one malaria preventive method by 2025 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), April 20, GNA – Mr. Samuel Yao Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, a Health NGO has said his organisation was working hard to enable 95 per cent of the population in the Adaklu district to use at least one malaria preventive method by 2025.

He said this was to reduce malaria mortality and morbidity in the district.

Mr. Atidzah was speaking at a community engagement organised by GOSANET Foundation in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Control Programme on Good Deeds Day at Adaklu Wumenu in the Adaklu district.

Good Deeds Day is a global movement of annual celebration that unites 108 countries around the world including Ghana to do good to the poor and vulnerable in society.

Mr. Atidzah said 95 per cent of those with malaria symptoms in the district were also to seek medical care within 24 hours of the onset of the symptoms by 2025.

He said GOSANET Foundation was sensitizing communities in the district on malaria prevention and control intervention, Covid 19 vaccine and HIV Aids control.

He said his Foundation was also visiting markets, churches and other faith-based organizations to sensitize them on malaria prevention methods.

He urged the people to visit the nearest health facilities to check their HIV Aids status.

The Executive Director said anti-retroviral drugs were free and urged those who were HIV Aids positive to take the drug religiously as it would boost their immune system.

He said they were also working assiduously to improve the quality of health care delivery in the district in order to improve the standard of living of the people.

As part of the celebration, the Foundation presented used clothing to 30 widows from the community.

In another development, GOSANET Foundation in collaboration with Ghana Library Authority has organized reading related activities and ICT training for students from selected schools in Ho.

Mr. Atidzah said it was to help the students to explore their skills in reading and ICT.

He advised the students to use ICT to broaden their academic horizon for a better future instead of using it for advanced fee fraud (sakawa) related activities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

