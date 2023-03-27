Weta: Torgbui Ashiakpor calls for unity and development 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Weta (VR) March 26, GNA-Torgbui Ashiakpor V, the Paramount Chief of Weta in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region, has called on the people to unite to stimulate development of the area.

He said without unity, the progress and goals of the Traditional area would not be attained, stating ‘it would affect them greatly.’

Torgbui Ashiagbor urged the Traditional Area not to welcome any individual or group of people, who might want to create disunity among the residents in the area.

“Article 277 of the 1992 constitution provides that a chief is a person who is hailing from the appropriate family and lineage, and has been validly nominated, elected or selected and enstooled, enskinned or installed as a chief or Queen mother in accordance with the relevant customary law and usage,” he said.

“What we must be fighting for now must be on development and how our people would get good healthcare, good drinking water, education and others.”

Torgbui Ashiakpor cautioned people using his name for any purpose to desist from that act to avoid any possible legal processes.

“I am disappointed in some king-makers of our Traditional Area, who sit unconcerned in the midst of all these issues. This can cause a big problem so they must sit up,” he added.

Mr Sampson Agbeko Hanu, the Public Relation Officer for Torgbui Ashiakpor, disclosed to Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the matter of impersonation would be reported to the police for investigation and the culprits would face the law.

“There are necessary documentations that proved the rightful owners of Weta land, and no individual or group of people can dispute that.”

Some residents who interacted with the GNA expressed worry about the unpleasant developments and called for an immediate investigation to restore hope and peaceful coexistence.

