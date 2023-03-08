Victor De Star Boi to contribute to highlife music – Management   

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Mar 8, GNA – The Management of 14-year-old Victor Twum Ampofo, known in showbiz as Victor De Star Boi has said that the youngster is poised to contribute to the Ghanaian Highlife genre.

Mr. Richard Nana Adu-Bhonerg, Promotional Manager of the artiste, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema Entertainment Desk.

Twum Ampofo, emerged as the winner of season two of the Nsroma Reality Show, and the Nsroma Plus champion of champions competition.

Mr. Adu-Bhonerg said the young artiste who has a good and silky voice had love for highlife music, as was evidenced in his performances with renowned highlife artistes including Nana Ampadu, who is known as the king of highlife, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Akosua Adjapong, and Akwaboah Jnr.

He said the young star known for his strong vocals and stagecraft was ready for the music industry as he takes both his education and rehearsals seriously.

The management of Victor De Star Boi said he had put together four songs on his EP (Extended Play), which includes a song titled “Bokoo” featuring Akwaboa Jnr.

He disclosed that the launch date would be announced soon and would be climaxed with an open-air live musical concert dubbed “My MIC”.

GNA

