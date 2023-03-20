Vice President pays tribute to Dr Akoto Osei

Accra, March 20, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, a former Member of Parliament for Tafo, who passed away on Monday.

Dr Bawumia said: “His dedication to serving mother Ghana was unpaired and his fidelity to the country’s development was unquestionable.”

Mr Akoto Osei, who was a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, was 69 years.

Born on 18 April 1953, Dr Osei Akoto was elected as the MP for the Old Tafo for the first time in the 2004 general election.

He went on to retain the seat three consecutive times.

The Vice President said: “Dr was a very good friend and one of the people I worked closely with as a Deputy Governor and Vice President of the Republic.”

He said the news of his passing had come as a complete shock as a few weeks ago he visited him and “he was doing much better”.

“The Lord gives and the Lord takes away,” the Vice President said.

He added: “I am happy to have had a brother in you and to have worked with you. Rest in peace, my brother.”

From 2017 to January 6, 2021, Dr Akoto Osei served as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in the first administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He also served as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning under former President John Agyekum Kufuor from 2007 to 6th January 2009.

Before that, he worked as a Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning from May 2003 to 2007.

Dr Osei Akoto also served at the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), Accra; and was a consultant to the World Bank (Korean Division), in 1987. He was an Associate Professor in Economics at the Howard University from 1984 to 1995.

GNA

