Ukraine’s Zelensky praises Kharkiv as city of heroes during visit 

Kiev, Mar. 23, (dpa/GNA) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Kharkiv as a city of heroes during a visit.
He presented Mayor Ihor Terekhov with the insignia of a “Hero City of Ukraine,” in honour of residents’ resistance to Russian attacks last year.
“Kharkiv is a real hero city,” Zelensky said, according to the UNIAN news agency. “Thanks to its citizens, this beautiful city, along with other cities, is defending our independence.”
A Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv in May last year prevented Russian troops from pushing further into the country’s north-east. The fighting led to high losses on both sides.
During his visit, Zelensky also presented several medals to the defenders of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
His visit came hours after he also presented awards to fighters near the heavily contested city of Bakhmut.
