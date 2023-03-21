Tuluwewura selected as new Yagbonwura

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, March,21 GNA – Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Borenyi, Paramount Chief of Tuluwe in the Savannah Region has been selected as the new Yagbonwura (King) of the Gonja Kingdom.

He was announced by the Kingmakers of the Gonja Kingdom on Monday after they went to conclave at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo.

Sonyowura Kanyiti (I), Acting Head of the Gonja Kingdom made the announcement after the conclave.

The selection of the new Yagbonwura followed the performance of the funeral of the late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Sulemana Jakpa Bore Essa, who died on February 05, 2023.

A date will soon be announced to enskin the new Yagbonwura in line with Gonja traditions.

