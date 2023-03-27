Treason trial: Court wants Mac-Palm’s death certificate  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 27, GNA – The High Court trying Dr Frederick Mac-Palm and nine others over alleged coup plots, has ordered his defence counsel to furnish it with his death certificate as evidence.

This is after Madam Maud Opoku, his lawyer had announced to the Court that his family confirmed to her that he had died on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The Court said it was not asking for the cause of death but only certification of death, which should not take two weeks as requested by his counsel.

The three-panel Court said the document should be ready by Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with copies to all the interested parties.

Dr Mac-Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, was standing trial with Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, a Blacksmith, Bright Alan Debrah, a Freight Manager, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, and Lance Corporal (L/C), Sylvester Akankpewu.

The rest are Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Warrant Officer II (WO2) Esther Saan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.

The prosecution had earlier told the Court that Mac-Palm was a medical practitioner, Kafui, a blacksmith, Debrah, a freight manager, ACP Dr Agordzo, a Police officer and the rest officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

It said they were all members of the ‘Take Action Ghana’ -a Non-Governmental Organisation, incorporated by Mac-Palm in 2018.

The Court heard that the group had planned to demonstrate against the government as well as overtake it, so Mac-Palm contacted Kafui, a resident of Alavanyo to manufacture arms for that purpose and he produced them allegedly.

The prosecution said later, the others were also contacted.

It said they also held meetings to facilitate the process and drew a map covering the Flagstaff House, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, 37 Military Hospital, and Burma Camp to facilitate their movements.

It was recounted that Colonel Gameli allegedly promised to give his support before, during and after the planned event.

The prosecution said when Kafui brought the 22 explosives, six pistols, three grenades and five ammunitions, Mac-Palm accommodated him, adding that all the actions took place between June 2018 and September 2019.

The prosecution said Mac-Palm was said to have also provided a number of substances, which when inhaled, would make one sleep for an hour.

The prosecution said Police upon a tip-off, arrested Mac-Palm on September 19 and the rest subsequently, and a docket to that effect was sent to the AG for advice.

All ten accused persons denied the offence and have been granted bail.

The Court ordered them to open their defence after the Court had established the basis for the charge against them.

Thus, Dr Mac-Palm after giving his evidence-in-chief was being cross-examined when he was reported dead ahead of his next appearance in court.

GNA

