“Time for Dombo” declares support for Bawumia

Accra, March 28, GNA – “Time for Dombo”, a group of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature for the NPP in the 2024 presidential election.

The Group said the Vice President was the “surest bet for victory” for the Party in the election.

Mr. Emmanuel Darko, the Secretary of the Group, in a news brief, said Dr Bawumia’s contribution and commitment to the NPP and Ghana was unmatched.

He said the Party’s “Breaking the eight” agenda would come to fulfilment if only the Vice President was given the opportunity as the Flagbearer.

“The Zongo community group whose foundation is derived from the Dombo tradition believes the Vice President has broken religious boundaries with his personality, and must be made the Flagbearer,” the Group said.

It said the only candidate with a good message of hope for the youth was Dr Bawumia and urged the Party to make him its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

GNA

