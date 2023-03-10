Teacher motivation critical for quality education—MCE  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Konongo-Odumasi, March 10, GNA – Mr. Robert Yaw Kwakye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim Central, has touted the role of teachers as indispensable in achieving desirable learning outcomes as a country.

He said teacher motivation was, therefore, critical to quality education and that deliberate efforts must be made to encourage them give off their best.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that no investment in the education sector would yield results if the teacher was not motivated teach.

The interview followed recognition given to selected teachers during the 66th Independence Anniversary parade held at the Konongo-Odumasi Senior High School to commemorate Ghana’s independence from British colonial rule.

The beneficiaries were recognised for their outstanding performances last year to encourage other teachers to work hard for the collective good of education in the Municipality.

Categories under which the awards were given included best early childhood teacher, best primary school teacher and best junior high school teacher.

Also recognised were best performing school (urban), best performing school (rural), best performing basic school, best performing senior high, best BECE candidate, and best WASSCE candidate.

Special awards sponsored by the Member of Parliament, Mr. Kwame Anyimadu Antwi and other philanthropists were also given to needy but brilliant students at both basic and secondary levels.

The beneficiaries took home prizes such as fridges, television sets, clocks, footballs, and sets of jerseys as well as cash prizes.

According to the MCE, the Anniversary Committee decided to reward the awardees as part of the celebration as a strategy to raise the standard of education in the Municipality.

He said the Assembly as part of efforts to promote quality education was working tirelessly to provide adequate infrastructure in the education sector.

He outlined numerous classroom projects currently ongoing across the Municipality and called on members of beneficiary communities to help maintain the infrastructures for posterity.

The MCE thanked traditional leaders, the Clergy, Muslim leaders, teachers, students, and the public for their respective roles in the successful organisation of the parade.

