Tano North MP advocates social change to put more women in the forefront of politics

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, March 8, GNA – Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, has called for a radical social change to put more women in the forefront of national politics.

She said the move would greatly facilitate accelerated national development and consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling multi-party democracy.

As the world celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the legislator said women “bear the responsibility of building the family as the first teachers of the child and therefore the ultimate moulders and cleaners of society.”

Hence, the need for aggressive social change to inspire more women to engage actively in politics and local governance to bridge the gender divide, she said.

The United Nations adopted March 8, every year, as the IWD, celebrated annually to highlight the achievements of women, and push for women rights and progress.

On the theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, this year’s IWD celebration highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

Dr. Prempeh, also the founder of the Ultimate Women Foundation (UWF), a non-governmental organisation, called for collective and decisive approach to tackle outmoded traditional practices inimical to the well-being, growth and development of women and girls more proactively.

The UWF sought to encourage and motivate indigenous and vulnerable women and girls to know their worth and to empower and well-position them to contribute to the development of their communities and the larger society.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the region, Dr. Prempeh said society could not enjoy lasting peace, prosperity and progress, if women were left behind and relegated to the background in the country’s political space.

“Women must also not see themselves as inferior, instead take the challenge and remain at the fore-front decision-making process and development at all levels of governance,” the MP stated.

Dr. Prempeh, however, commended women who had distinguished themselves in politics, including, Naana Eyiah, the Deputy Interior Minister, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, saying “as women we must all strive and emulate the shining example and can-do spirit of these stateswomen.”

She expressed concern that women were still under-represented and had been gradually left behind in technological advancement, and called for support in tackling the pressing challenges that discouraged women and girls to advance in technology.

Dr. Prempeh said technology had huge potentials to empower women and girls and create opportunities for them to build their future.

