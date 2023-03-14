Residents of Kwaman Dumase appeal for social amenities

By Evans Akuoko Frimpong

Kwaman Domase (Ash), March 14, GNA – The chiefs and people of Kwaman Dumase in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region have called on the government to urgently provide them with basic social amenities to help improve their living conditions.

The people, who are mostly farmers, said the lack of basic social infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, potable drinking water, toilet facilities and good road network, was seriously making life very unbearable in the community and its adjoining villages.

Nana Asiama Duah, the Chief of the town, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit that, the people would be forced not to participate in any future elections in the country if their current situation remained unchanged.

He said many promises by politicians to rehabilitate the deplorable road network in the area and provide them with basic amenities had not been honoured despite several reminders.

Nana Duah said the community had serious issues with healthcare, especially with pregnant women and children, who had to be carried on improvised structures and walk for many hours to receive treatment, in times of emergencies.

Again, school-going children had to walk many miles from their homes to receive education, while water and places of convenience were a luxury for the people.

Aside these problems, Fulani herdsmen were also taking over farmlands and destroying their produce with impunity.

He called on the Sekyere Central District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area to urgently come to the aid of the people.

