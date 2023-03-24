Prioritise girl-child education – Nkanta South MCE urges parents

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/R), March 24, GNA – Mr Bright K. Lenwah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive, has pledged the Government’s commitment towards ensuring quality education for all and urged parents to prioritise their children’s education, especially the girl-child, to ensure a brighter future.

He said this when he joined the Board of Governors, the Headmistress, teachers and students of the Kyabobo Girls School to celebrate the maiden Students Representative Council (SRC) Week.

The week-long celebration was on the theme: “Educating the Girl-child for a better tomorrow for all.”

The event saw various heads of second cycle institutions, public institutions, municipal and district chief executives, chiefs, opinion leaders, and representatives of political parties throng the school’s premises to witness the event.

Mr Lenwah congratulated the school for winning the quiz competition by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and all the successes chalked up so far.

He eulogised Madam Gill Norris of the Ghana Education Project for spearheading the establishment of the first Girls School in the municipality and the Oti Region as a whole and the support she continued to give to the school.

He commended the teachers for their hard work in training and developing the girls into responsible adults.

Madam Gill Norris, the Founder of Kyabobo Girls School, commended the stakeholders for supporting her to make her dream of establishing a girls’ senior high school in the Nkwanta South and Oti region a reality.

She praised the staff and students for their immense contribution towards the success stories of the school and pledged her continued support to improving the academic performance of the school.

Madam Norris called on parents to prioritise the education of their girl children because that was the only road to eliminating poverty among families.

