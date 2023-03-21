President Ben Nunoo Mensah Congratulates African Rugby President elect

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 21, GNA – Mr. Ben Nunoo-Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has congratulated Mr Herbert Mensah, on his victory at the African Rugby Union (ARU) election held last Saturday, in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Ghanaian sports administrator polled 30 votes against Uganda’s Andrew Owuo’s who polled one vote at the 15th General Assembly to win the top position.

A statement signed and copied to the GNA Sports said , “the President of the GOC, the board members and the entire sports fraternity of Ghana are very proud of the achievement for winning the highest position in Rugby Africa”.

It said “we hail your hard work, dedication capacity, capabilities, your passion in developing the youth and commitment to sports, especially Rugby Africa”.

The statement said, “It is our fervent desire that you would distinguish yourself in your new position to promote and project Ghana, as well as develop Rugby to the best and highest standard all over the continent of Africa and beyond”.

“We know you are a great inspirer and motivation to many people; we pray for more wisdom and God’s guidance to excel in the new position.”

The GOC President expressed his confidence in Mr. Herbert Mensah to bring on board new ideas and innovation to Rugby Africa.

It said, “We also welcome him onto the body of Association of African Sports Confederations and hope he contribute with his rich experience”

GNA

