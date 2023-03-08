President Akuffo Addo worried over childhood vaccine shortage 

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, March 8.GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed concern over the shortage of some childhood vaccines in the country.

Delivering his address to Parliament on the State of the Nation on Wednesday, the President said the shortage, if prolonged, would negatively affect Ghana’s Childhood Immunisation Programme, which has been recognised as one of the most successful in the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently expressed worry about a steady decline in measles vaccination coverage globally, because of the concentration on the fight against COVID-19.

“In accordance with our desire not to become part of this global trend, Government has taken steps to ensure that stocks of these vaccines are procured and supplied, as a matter of emergency,” he said.

The President said the Ghana Health Service had developed an elaborate programme to catch up on children who had missed their vaccinations immediately after stocks arrived.

He encouraged all parents and caregivers to ensure that eligible children are vaccinated once the programme begins.

“No child should be denied access to vaccination, mercifully, so far, not a single child has died because of the outbreak,” he said.

GNA

