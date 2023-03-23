Parliament to begin debate on motion on Ministerial Nominees 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Mar 23, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has informed the House that a Motion will be moved on Thursday for a debate on the Appointment Committee’s report on six persons nominated by the President for Ministerial roles.

The Ministerial nominees, who have gone through vetting at the Appointment Committee, include Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The rest are Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance; Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry.

Both sides of the House, Majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC), are in full attendance.

