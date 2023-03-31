Pakyi Banko community to get modern school block 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Pakyi Banko (Ash), March 31, GNA – The Japanese government is funding the construction of a new three unit classroom block for the Pakyi Banko community in the Amansie West District.

The school block estimated to cost US$ 86,524, would have a head teachers’ office, staff common room, storeroom, computer laboratory, sanitary facilities as well as furniture, and is being funded under the Japanese grant for deprived communities.

It is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Nii Ollenu Lartey, District Chief Executive for Amansie West, speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, praised the Japanese government for the timely intervention to support the community.

He called on the people to give the contractors the needed support to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Nana Agyenim Boateng, Chief of Pakyi Banko, thanked the district assembly and the Japanese government for working to address one of the basic challenges facing the people in the community.

He however, called on the district assembly to work to fix the deplorable road network in the area.

