Obz Group of Companies supports Ho Central prisons, registers inmates onto NHIS

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, March 14, GNA – Mr Ernest Domie, the Chief Executive Officer of the Obz Group of Companies, has supported the Ho Central Prisons with a cash donation, and health support for inmates as part of activities marking his birthday.

He presented an undisclosed amount of money to the management of the facility to acquire basic needs like toiletries, as well as to equip its health centre.

A total of 400 of the inmates was also sponsored by Mr Domie, who registered them on to the National Health insurance Scheme.

Making the donation, Mr Domie noted that he chose to support the Ho Central Prisons during the celebrations of this year’s Independence Day, national event, which was hosted in the Volta Region.

He said with the prison’s infirmary being upgraded to a health centre status, it was important to robe inmates unto the NHIS.

“ I was going to the Nsawam Prisons, but when I got to know that the Independence Day would be celebrated in Ho, which is my home region, I just decided to bring it here and come show some love for my people, the inmates of the prison.

“The prison is meant for everybody, you may not know what will bring you here,” Mr. Domie said.

The entrepreneur, who has been donating to prison facilities in the country each year to mark his birth days, expressed support for the call for custodian sentences, adding that it was time stakeholders considered this widely acclaimed punitive regime.

He expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Okoe Boye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority for supporting his course, as well as Mr. Wolfram Bach, Branch Manager of the Ghana office of Krones LCS Center West Africa Limited.

Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Francis Dotse, Deputy Commander of the Ho Central Prison, who received the donation on behalf of inmates, said the Service appreciated such support as it helped enhance the quality of care for them.

“We cherish such donations so much and carry them high to support brothers who lack a lot, including clothing.”

He said the state of the Nations prisons call for support, and that donations of food items greatly subsidised the government’s ration.

He said Mr. Domie’s gesture should, therefore, be emulated by all people to bring relief to the inmates.

The Ho Central Prison is one of the major holding facilities in the Volta Region and has its share of over population, among other challenges peculiar to prisons in the country.

GNA

