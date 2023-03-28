Newmont pays GHS 2.76 billion taxes to government in 2022

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, March 28, GNA – Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) paid GhC2.76 billion taxes to the government in 2022, Mr Samuel Osei, the Communications and External Relations Manager of the Newmont Ahafo South Mine has said.

The multi-national mining company has also committed US$60 million into the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) for development in the company’s 10 mine host communities around the Ahafo South Mine and Ahafo North Project.

NADeF is a sustainable community development Foundation, which was established in May 2008 through a Foundation Agreement developed and signed between the NGGL and the Ahafo Social Responsibility Forum, represented by the 10 communities.

The communities are Ntotroso, Kenyasi Number one, Kenyasi Number two, Gyedu, Wamahinso in the Asutifi North District and Susuanso, Terchire, Yamfo, Afirisipakrom and Adrobaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Mr Osei explained the Company had received full support and cooperation from residents and stakeholders, and it had started construction work on mining facilities to commence the Ahafo North Project, which had a prospect to add more taxes and revenue to the government.

Interacting with some members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) in Sunyani, he said “construction work on facilities for the Ahafo North Project is progressing steadily within the Afrisipakrom enclave”.

With support from the Ghana Chamber of Mines, the about eight members of the JBA, led by its President, Mr Sulemana Mustapha are on a two-day visit to acquaint themselves with operations of the Newmont Ahafo North Project and to enable them to report accurately on the project.

Mr Osei said the Ahafo North Project had the potential to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually and would create 1,800 indirect jobs during the construction phase and 550 direct jobs.

During a site tour, works on mining facilities, including security barracks, clinic and offices of the Company were on-going. The Information Technology tower has also been mounted to improve connectivity in and around the Mine’s operational area.

Construction work on the diversion of portions of the Sunyani-Kumasi highway, costing the company US$22 million has also started.

The Ghana Highway Authority is supervising the road diversion project, being executed by the Alexiboam Company Limited.

Mr Ankomah Bosomtwe, Senior Project Engineer, Newmont Ahafo North Project who conducted the media round the project site said construction works on the processing plant and non-planted facilities would commence soon.

Access roads within the project site enclave have also been constructed and tarred.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

