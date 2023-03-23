New Zealanders warned to avoid methamphetamine-laced beer 

Wellington, Mar. 23, (dpa/GNA) - New Zealand beer drinkers have been warned by police to be on the lookout for cans laced with methamphetamine.

Police said on Thursday a man had been arrested as part of an investigation into methamphetamine importation concealed amongst a shipment of beer cans.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said a large quantity of “Honey Bear House Beer” had been seized in Auckland but some cans could still be circulating in the community.

“At this point we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer,” Baldwin said.

Police did not believe the beer was available to be purchased in New Zealand or online.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away,” Baldwin said.

Meanwhile, police were investigating whether the beer led to the March 7 death of 21-year-old “after he innocently sat down for a beer after work,” Baldwin said.

The man was not involved in any way with the importation or distribution of methamphetamine or the beer, police said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

