New Osu Community Library to enhance education outcomes

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, March 04, GNA – The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has constructed a new two-storey community library in the Osu Doku South Electoral at Osu to enhance education outcomes.

Mr. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, said the facility would enable students to have access to research materials as well as the needed assistance in their studies.

The MCE in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the construction of the facility was in fulfilment of a promise to improve education in the Municipality.

Mr Tawiah told the GNA that the old facility was no longer serving its purpose, hence the need to construct a new one to serve the people better.

The MCE said a similar structure was being built at the Accra Senior High School.

“It will be very helpful, students who do not have personal text books or computers can have access to such materials in the library and will also be assisted or guided in their search,” Mr Tawiah said.

Some community members who spoke to the GNA said the new facility would engage students in the area.

Madam Gloria Cofie, a resident, said some parents left their wards at the library to study while they went to work and come back to pick them home.

“My son doesn’t loiter around after school hours any longer. He does further studies after the homework and he can now spell big words, ” another resident said.

Mr Daniel Otoo, a Librarian told the GNA that the new facility had enough space and learning materials, and attracting more pupils and students.

He appealed for the phase two of the project, which included provision of computers, a fence wall and toilet facilities to be done in time.

GNA

