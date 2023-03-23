New Israeli law raises bar for deeming premier unfit for office 

Tel Aviv, Mar. 23, (dpa/GNA) - Declaring a sitting prime minister unfit for office in Israel will become harder after new legislation was passed in the parliament, or Knesset, on Thursday morning.

The Jerusalem-based body passed the controversial amendment after an all-night debate. In the final reading, 61 of the 120 lawmakers voted in favour, 47 were against, the others were absent or abstained.

According to the legislation – which could yet fall in the courts – a three-quarters majority would be required for impeachment.

Furthermore, the removal of a prime minister from office will only be possible for psychological or other health reasons, reducing the possible influence of the Supreme Court or the Attorney General’s Office.

This is the first change in the law that comes as part of wider judicial reforms planned by the new right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The reforms have brought thousands out onto the streets in protest and garnered criticism abroad.

The opposition condemned the new impeachment law as “indecent and corrupt,” and opposition politician Avigdor Lieberman said he would fight it in the Supreme Court.

The amendment is particularly controversial because it is seen by critics as tailored to the needs of Netanyahu.

He has been the subject of a long-running corruption trial that had threatened to lead to his dismissal – but this law could mean that for Netanyahu this risk has faded considerably.

More protests against the judicial reforms are planned on Thursday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

