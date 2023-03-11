NDC Ketu North Primaries: Dzodze Youth wishes Agumenu well

Accra, March 11, GNA – The Dzodze Youth Club (DYC) has given its blessings to Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu, a Ketu North Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This was after Dr Agumenu, a patron of the Club, officially informed it of his intention to contest the Primaries and possibly represent the NDC in the Parliamentary election in the Constituency.

Dr Agumenu said as a son of the land with great leadership potentials, he saw it prudent to contest for the race that may eventually lead him to becoming a Member of Parliament for the area to change the Constituency’s narrative.

He said politics propelled the development of every society and was confident becoming a political leader would give him more opportunities to continue his good works to the people.

The DYC led by its Chairman, Mr Atsu Avuglah, was appreciative of the supports Dr Agumenu had extended to the Club over the years and wished him the best in his new path.

The Chairman said DYC was a social and philanthropic entity with focus on helping members and growing the local economy and cautioned against delegates and supporters of political parties associating it with party politics.

GNA

