National Theatre, KGL Foundation to mark World Theatre Day with a stage performance

Accra, March 24, GNA – The National Theatre in partnership with the KGL Foundation, an NGO dedicated to building a stronger and more inclusive Ghana, will mark this year’s World Theatre Day with a stage performance.

The celebration, which is on March 27, would see the resident Drama group of the National Theatre (Abibigromma) perform Ama Ata Aidoo’s play, the ‘Dilemma of a Ghost.”

In a press statement issued by the National Theatre, it said: “The purpose of allocating a day to the theatre is to highlight the significance of theatre as part of the culture and the role it plays in world affairs.”

The performance would be followed by a workshop in selected Senior High Schools in the Eastern Region namely: Okuapeman SHS, Benkum SHS, Adonteng SHS, and Methodist Girls’ SHS, Mamfe the same day.

This year’s World Theatre Day would help demonstrate to the targeted students in the selected schools, the role of Theatre in national development and its contribution to global peace.

“These activities are in line with the National Theatre of Ghana’s mission of promoting the performing Arts in Ghana,” the statement said.

The World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute(ITI), a performing arts organization.

The Institute was built with UNESCO’s goals on culture, education, and arts to focus on improving the status of all members of the performing arts profession.

The Day is celebrated annually by ITI centers and the International Theatre community and the theme for the 2023 World Theatre Day is “Theatre and a Culture of Peace”.

The KGL Foundation, is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the KGL Group.

The Organisation is the main sponsor of the events.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

