National Dance Company to perform special dance piece “Lingima”

Accra, March 07, GNA — The National Dance Company, one of the resident groups of the National Theatre of Ghana, is set to perform a special dance piece named “Lingima”.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 1700 hours, in the main auditorium of the National Theatre of Ghana, Accra.

The ticket for the event is GHC 30.00 for single and GHC50.00 for doubl

“Lingima” is a Dagbani word meaning the Armour of God and the dance piece presents a multidimensional choreographed assessment of the Armour of God, inspired by Ghanaian dance forms.

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Amy Appiah Frimpong, Acting Executive Director, National Theatre of Ghana, said the performance would highlight the life cycle events of an individual, and draw inspiration from the full armour of God that Christians were called to put on in Ephesians Six in the Bible.

It said the full armour comprised the Belt of Truth, the Breastplates of Righteousness, the Gospel of peace, the Shield of faith, the Helmet of salvation, and the Sword of the spirit.

The Armours would be presented sequentially in the performance, the statement said.

It said the National Dance Company, known for its creativity, would present the Armour of God through artistic movements.

The statement said the company would blend percussive dance styles, Ghanaian dances, and influences from other art forms in each piece of the Armour, distinctly.

It said the dance performance would remind Christians about the reality of the spiritual battle and the protection available to them.

“For further inquiries, contact Joyce at 0244830963, or Edinam at 0266109570,” the statement added.

The National Dance Company marks the culmination of development endorsed by the first President of the Republic of Ghana in 1962, by the establishment of the Ghana Dance Ensemble, the first of such institution in the country at the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, under the leadership of Emeritus Professor J. H. Nketia.

The Ensemble was trained and developed by the late Prof. Emeritus Mawere Opoku as its first Artistic Director. Mawere Opoku’s choreographed pieces and arrangements of traditional dances remain the standard repertoire of the Ensemble.

Francis Ni-Yartey, the next Artistic Director, served from 1976-2006 and developed his own concept of the African Dance Theatre, creating extended works that explore not only the existing forms, but also the polyvalent features of performance in African societies within the framework of dance, drama, an approach that has become the hallmark of the National Dance Company.

Mr. David Amoo continued with the artistic works from 2006 to 2013, followed by, Nii-Tete Yartey.

