Nana Oye launches campaign for NDC Adentan Parliamentary primaries  

By Francis Ameyibor

Adentan, March 23, GNA – Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has launched a campaign to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Adentan Constituency Parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023.

Speaking at a rally at Adentan, Nana Oye outlined her vision as job creation, especially for the youth, women empowerment, human rights protection and advocacy.

She would also prioritise the creation of an enabling environment for artisans, carpenters, plumbers, steel benders, tailors, seamstresses, caterers, hairdressers, petty traders and other professionals to thieve.

Nana Oye said she would ensure the establishment of a Branch Support Fund for all branches with seed money and construct two satellite constituency offices for Adentan South and North in Amanhyira and Ogbojo to improve the NDC’s mobilisation efforts and skills development services for the constituents.

Nana Oye, who is a seasoned gender advocate, assured the delegates and residents of Adentan that these offices together with the Party’s main constituency office would provide continuous registration of prospective members, capacity building, and training, and act as a sales point for its paraphernalia for members.

The former steering committee member of the International Consortium on Medical Abortion and an advisory member of the International Consortium on Realising Reproductive Rights promised to create IT and Administrative Secretariats for all wards.

As part of her vision for the Constituency, she promised to strengthen the capacity of all ward executives for effective coordination in election management and collation of election results and create a functioning secretariat with a strong IT directorate at the Constituency Office.

“I will create the ‘Adentan Job Centre’ to provide jobs, especially for our youth and provide microcredit for our women, together with school feeding and School Uniform contracts, and skill training for the women of Adentan.

Other promises made included the creation of a Special Assistance Fund for the aged, the ‘Special Adentan Artisans Enhancement Project’ to procure contracts for Artisans and strengthen their capacity in skills, as well as a free youth apprenticeship programme with scholarship for brilliant children.

She would also facilitate remedial and top-up classes for Junior High School (JHS) students, an extra class for those at the Senior High School (SHS) level during their vacation periods, support

for SHS and University placements, and parents of the three best BECE candidates from the 19 Basic Schools in Adentan.

Other provisions would be to institute Best Teacher Awards for JHS in all subjects and create the Adentan Small Businesses Support Bureau to provide micro credit facilities, advisory services such as company registration and start-up assistance with Ghana Enterprise Agency, Nana Oye said.

On infrastructure development, the former Gender Minister outlined modalities to facilitate and ensure the improvement of road infrastructure, lobby for an SHS to be sited in Agyirigano, and the construction of a tertiary hospital in Gbentaana or Manmomo.

She also promised to lobby for public works to address the perennial flooding, facilitate the setting up of mobile children’s libraries and computer centres in Otano, New Adentan Manhee, and New Legon.

Nana Oye pledged her commitment to serving the NDC in the constituency, bringing her expertise to play in every area if given the nod.

GNA

