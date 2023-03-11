Murder of Imoro Sherrif: Police announce key arrests

Accra, March 11, GNA – The Police said Friday night that they have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashaiman on Saturday, March, 4.

This follows a week of sustained intelligence-led operation, they said in a social media post.

It said the full details of the arrests made by the Police on Thursday, March 9, and at dawn on Friday, March 10 within Ashaiman and its environs would follow.

The body of the young soldier, who was a trumpeter with the Ghana Armed Forces Band, stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region, was interred at the new military cemetery at Tseaddo near Teshie, in the Greater Accra Region, on Thursday.

The burial followed an autopsy at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary days after he was pronounced dead.

A brief and emotional ceremony was held for him at which his colleagues and family paid their last respects at the 37 Military Hospital Mosque.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the prayers after, which some rites and military traditions were performed to pave the way for the internment

Imoro Sherrif was killed by some persons after visiting his family in the town, the Military said in a statement, on Tuesday.

News of his murder necessitated a “search and arrest” operation by the Military with reports of some excesses.

Authorities have since apologised for the manhandling and beating of innocent persons during the arrest of more than 100 people.

Nearly all those arrested have been released, with some handed over to the Police for further investigations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

