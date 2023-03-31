Methodist Church, Ghana, commissions fifth hospital at Twifo Ntafrewaso

By Victoria Agyemang

Twifo Ntafrewaso (C/R) March 31, GNA – The Methodist Church, Ghana has commissioned a 50-bed capacity hospital at Twifo Ntafrewaso in the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

The move formed part of the Church’s strategic health agenda to promote access to health within targeted communities and assist the Government in its quest to realise the Universal Health goal.

The facility, operating in phases, begins with the Out-Patients Department (OPD), and after full completion, will become a surgical specialist centre of excellence for the training of all cadres of health professionals across Ghana.

The surgical specialist centre would bridge the gap in the training of health professionals in the country’s healthcare delivery system.

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop, said the Church prioritised not only the spiritual needs of the people but their educational, health and general wellbeing for growth and development.

It had, therefore engaged in the establishment of schools, hospitals and provision of water and sanitation facilities, especially in difficult-to-reach communities.

He underscored the Church’s determination to forge stronger partnerships with the Government to bring development to the people.

The Presiding Bishop called stakeholders, particularly those to benefit directly from the hospital, to adapt best management methods to achieve its full purpose.

He charged the health professionals to be decorous and professional in dealing with patients as stipulated in international best practices.

The facility becomes the fifth hospital to be inaugurated by the Church, aside from 26 other health centres it had established across the country.

Dr Peter Yeboah, the Executive Director, Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), supervisors of religious health facilities in the country, said holistic human development included education, health and socio-economic wellbeing and churches’ support in that regard could not be over-emphasised.

CHAG is committed to assisting underserved and neglected communities to bridge the health inequities between rural and urban areas to ensure easy access to healthcare by every individual.

Nana Gyamrah Akoto II, the Chief of Twifo Ntafrewaso, expressed gratitude to the Church for the support to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

He appealed to the health professionals endeavour to provide quality services and care to gain the peoples’ trust and boost patronage of the facility.

The Bank of Ghana partnered the Church to furnish the hospital with beds, tables, an electricity plant, and an ambulance for effective service delivery.

GNA

