Mathematics clinic to whip up trainees’ interest in the subject held in Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March. 16, GNA – A Mathematics clinic has been held for some level 100 students of the St Teresa College of Education (TERESCO) and St Francis College of Education (FRANCO) in commemoration of the International Mathematics Day.

The Day annually marked on March 14 is on the theme: “Mathematics for everyone” and was to allay the fears about mathematics as a subject.

Mr Maxwell Seyram Kumah, Head of Department, ICT and Mathematics at the St Teresa College of Education, Hohoe, said the clinic was aimed at making the participants aware that the fear surrounding the subject was not anything they could not change especially with the use of practical methods in teaching.

He said the perception about the difficulty of mathematics as a subject was due to the approaches that were used in teaching maths and urged parents to help their wards develop interest in mathematics through their daily activities such as the errands the children run.

Dr Adwoa Kwagyiriba, Principal of St Francis College of Education, noted that it was time mathematics as a subject was seen as an everyday activity and part of everybody’s life.

She said when teacher trainees were equipped with the ability to approach the subject with ease, they would be able to transfer such approaches to the students they would also teach.

Dr Kwagyiriba said the two Colleges of Education would do their best in churning out quality products for the municipality, region and the nation as a whole.

Some activities carried out included Solving problems on Simultaneous Equations, Algebraic Expressions, Quadratic functions and Exploration of GeoGebra.

GNA

