King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre donates to support Ghanaians during Ramadan

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Kumasi, March. 22, GNA – The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief services in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken its philanthropic gesture to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

In an event held at the Prempeh Hall, the delegation of the King Salman Center led by a Diplomat at the Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mr. Naif Al Otaibi, inaugurated a food Basket Project of about 150.5 tonnes of food items donated by the Government of Saudi Arabia to Ghana.

The food Basket project is a direct donation by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) to be distributed in collaboration with a local charity organization, ALEAWN Al-Yaqin Humanitarian center.

The project which is a replica of the generosity of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz AL Saud consists of a package of 25kg of rice, 25kg of processed maize, 4kg of beans, 2 liters of cooking oil and other items to be given to each beneficiary numbered over 2000 needy families in Ghana to support them fast in this blessed month of Ramadan.

Mr. Naif Al Otaibi , during his inaugural speech, articulated the leading humanitarian role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the international community around the world.

According to the Saudi Diplomat, Saudi Humanitarian role in the world had in recent times translated into the establishment of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in 2015 under the high patronage and guidance of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Dignitaries present in the event were the Deputy National Imam of Ahlus-Sunnah, Sheikh Kamil Mohammad, His Majesty the Chief of Tafo Amkobea Nana Agyei Frimpong and Vice Chairman of Coalition of Muslim NGOs, Sheikh Nuhu Sualah.

Others included a three- member delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre led by Mr. Abdul Aziz Razahi, representatives of ALEAWN YAQIN Center also led by the Chairman and Prof. Nail Muhammad Kamil, Head of the Department of Human Resource and Organizational Development at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

The dignitaries expressed their gratitude to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the continuous support and kind gesture towards the government and people of Ghana and appealed for more support particularly in the area of educational infrastructure.

GNA

