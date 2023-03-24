Irate youth compel alleged thief to push tyre for hours

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, March 24, GNA – Drama unfolded in Sunyani in the early hours of Thursday, when some irate youth forced an alleged thief of a tipper truck tyre to push it for hours in the capital.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, and might have stolen the tyre from a vulcanizing shop, near the old OA Bus Terminal, is yet to be identified.

Luck eluded him when he attempted to sell the tyre to another vulcanizer.

The youth subjected the alleged thief to beatings and marched him through the major streets of the Bono Regional capital, as he pushed the tyre.

He was later set free.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the owner of the vulcanizing shop, who pleaded anonymity, said thieves had been terrorising residents in the enclave for the past weeks.

“I received a tip-off from a colleague that the thief had brought the tyre to sell, so I mobilised some people around and we arrested him, while negotiating for the price”, he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

