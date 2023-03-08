International Women’s Day: Women asked to offer themselves for political leadership  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Juaso (Ash), March 8, GNA – Women have been counselled to offer themselves for political leadership roles to influence decision making at all levels of national endeavours.

They should be assertive by making their voices heard on social, economic and political issues, which mostly affect women and children.

Madam Beatrice Kyei, the Presiding Member (PM) of Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly, who made the call, said the role of women in national development could not be underestimated.

She was speaking to the media after a float through the principal street of Juaso as part of activities to mark International Women’s Day.

The day is set aside annually to celebrate the accomplishments of women across the globe, raise awareness about gender disparities and discrimination while promoting global support for women.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

The float, which was under the auspices of the Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly, sought to raise awareness about the importance of women in national development.

It was led by the PM and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Alexander Frimpong with active participation of female students of Juaso Senior High School and various women groups in the town.

Madam Kyei said women had been left behind in the scheme of things as a country for far too long and that it was time to change the narrative.

She called for deliberate policies to promote the interest of women to bridge the gap between men and women, saying that women had the capability to do what men could do.

The dominance of men in the political space, she noted, must give way for equal participation of women to shape the development process of the country.

The MCE underlined the need to support women to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He promised to take steps to support women in the Municipality as an Assembly as part of strategies to accelerate development in the area.

