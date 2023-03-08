Increase the participation of women with disability in the digital space – GFD

Accra, March 8, GNA – The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has called on Policy Makers to open access and participation of women with disability in the digital space to enhance inclusion

The GFD said women with disabilities faced greater discrimination, which undermined their prospects of fully exploiting the digital skills, potential and contributing meaningfully to society

A press statement signed by Mrs Rita Kusi, Executive Director of the GFD, to commemorate International Women’s Day, charged policy makers to take a bolder step to make the digital world safer, more inclusive, and more equitable.

The day is observed on the 8th of March every year.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

“Facing a multiplicity of global crises, we have a chance to create a better future—not just for women and girls, but for all humanity and all life on Earth.

So, make a difference, think globally and act locally. Do your bit to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal, safe, and rewarding,” the Executive Director, Mrs Rita Kusi said.

Digital technology is opening new doors globally for the empowerment of women, girls and other marginalized groups. From gender-responsive digital learning to tech-facilitated sexual and reproductive healthcare, the digital age represents an unprecedented opportunity to eliminate all forms of disparity and inequality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

