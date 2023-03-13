Imoro Sherrif murder: Suspects to be put before court today

Accra, March 13, GNA — Six suspects who have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, a soldier, will be put before court today, Monday, March 13, 2023.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said after almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, the Police on March 9, 2023, arrested suspects Safianu Mush, alias “Dayorgu” and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.

Samuel Tetteh, alias “Wiper” and Abubakar Sadick, alias “Birdman”were also arrested at their hideouts on March 10, 2023, whilst Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim, the remaining suspects, were arrested on March 11 and 12, 2023, respectively.

The statement said on Saturday, March 4, 2023, Police received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashaiman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

It said a team of Police officers proceeded to the said location and confirmed the incident.

The statement said Police immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim.

It said the officers cordoned off the scene and called in the specialist Police Crime Scene team to process the scene for forensic analysis.

The statement said the Crime Scene team retrieved a number of items, including a knife with blood stains on it and a backpack and in the backpack, Police found one Samsung tablet, one Apple laptop, one military uniform with the name tag “Imoro,” eight other items of clothing, as well as a Ghana card and a Health Insurance card bearing the name “Imoro Sherrif”.

It said judging from the contents of the backpack, the Police suspected the victim could be a soldier, and in line with Police standard operating procedure for handling institution-based victims, the Military was accordingly notified of the incident and some military personnel came to identify the deceased to Police as Imoro Sheriff, a soldier.

The statement said the body of the deceased was thereafter conveyed to a hospital for preservation and autopsy.

It said as part of the investigation, an intelligence operation was immediately launched within Ashaiman and other strategic locations of interest to follow up on all relevant leads on the case.

The statement said on the same day, consistent with Ghanaian tradition and as part of the investigation process, a team of Police officers, after identifying the residence of the parents of the deceased, visited them, commiserated with them and assured them of a thorough investigation into the matter.

It said during the visit, the parents informed the Police that the deceased was stationed at Sunyani but had come to Accra on a course.

The statement said investigations revealed that on Friday, March 3, 2023, the deceased had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 2230 hours and left the place in the middle of the night at about 0130 hours on the March 4, 2023.

It said investigation established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 0145 hours on March 4, 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.

The statement said the deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects and during the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.

It said a postmortem examination was performed on the deceased’s body on March 8, 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury.

The statement said investigations also revealed that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the phone, which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, who later sold it to suspect Safianu Mush.

It said suspect Safianu Mush was being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone and claimed to have sold it to suspect Yussif Mohammed and later to suspect Abdul Gafar Abdul Karim.

The statement said both suspects had been arrested and were assisting the investigation to recover the phone.

It said on March 12, 2023, a team of Police officers led by the Tema Regional Police Commander visited the family of the deceased and briefed them on the investigations done so far.

The statement commended all Police officers at all levels of Command, especially the crack Police intelligence and investigation teams as well as the Ashaiman District Police Command for its professionalism, and meticulous dedication to the investigation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

