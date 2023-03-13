Imoro Sheriff Murder: Six suspects remanded in Police custody  

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Ashaiman Circuit Court Monday remanded into police custody six accused persons, who allegedly robbed and murdered Imoro Sheriff, a soldier, at Ashaiman Taifa.

The Court, presided over by His Honour Simon Gaga, remanded them after counsel for four of the accused persons, charged with dishonestly receiving, was unable to convince the Court in his application for bail.

The Court refused the bail application on the grounds that the accused persons have no permanent place of abode.

The Police last Friday night announced that it had arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation.

The body of the young soldier, who was a trumpeter with the Ghana Armed Forces Band, stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region, was interred at the new military cemetery at Tseaddo near Teshie, in the Greater Accra Region, on Thursday.

The burial followed an autopsy at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary days after he was pronounced dead.

A brief and emotional ceremony was held for him at, which his colleagues and family paid their last respects at the 37 Military Hospital Mosque.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the prayers after, which some rites and military traditions were performed to pave the way for the internment.

Imoro Sherrif was killed by some persons after visiting his family in the town, the Military said in a statement, on Tuesday.

News of his murder necessitated a “search and arrest” operation by the Military with reports of some excesses.

Authorities have since apologised for the manhandling and beating of innocent persons during the arrest of more than 100 people.

Nearly all those arrested have been released, with some handed over to the Police for further investigations.

GNA

