IAEA warns of ‘precarious’ safety of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant 

Vienna, Mar. 23, (dpa/GNA) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is alarmed by the continued disconnection of the last remaining back up power line to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine.

The last remaining back up 330 kilovolt (kV) power line was damaged on March 1 and remained disconnected and under repair, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Nuclear safety at the ZNPP remains in a precarious state.”

For three weeks, the plant had received off-site electricity from only one remaining 750 kV main external power line.

When it is disconnected, the plant is reliant on its “last line of defence” emergency diesels generators for reactor cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions, Grossi said.

“I once again call for a commitment from all sides to secure nuclear safety and security protection at the plant.”

Grossi also warned of the pressure that the nuclear power plant staff faced.

“The reduced ZNPP staffing levels combined with psychological stress from the on-going military conflict is impacting the nuclear safety and security at the plant,” he said.

Russia has effectively controlled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant for a year, when Moscow’s troops occupied large parts of southern Ukraine in the course of their invasion. The nuclear plant has come under fire several times in heavy fighting.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

