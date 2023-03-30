Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland’s new leader, names Cabinet

Edinburgh, March 29, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Humza Yousaf was sworn in as leader of Scotland on Wednesday and quickly appointed his Cabinet.

He won the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership election on Monday, was elected first minister by lawmakers on Tuesday, and the administering of the three oaths of office at the Court of Session , in Edinburgh on Wednesday made his appointment official.

In the customary ceremony at the highest court in Scotland, Yousaf pledged his allegiance to King Charles III. His family watched on from the public gallery.

The oath was administered by Lord Carloway, who heads up the judiciary in Scotland.

Carloway told the new first minister a “successful democratic system” must be governed by the rule of law and can only exist “if the government affords adequate protection to the judiciary from unwarranted attack.”

Yousaf spent the rest of Wednesday appointing his Cabinet.

Senior members of the SNP parliamentary group filed into Bute House, the official residence of the first minister, to be told which jobs they will be given.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, who was appointed to the deputy role on Tuesday, will also take on the finance portfolio, while Yousaf’s campaign manager in the SNP leadership race, Neil Gray, will be elevated to cabinet secretary for the wellbeing economy, fair work and energy.

Elsewhere, former net zero secretary Michael Matheson will replace the first minister in the health portfolio, and former transport minister Jenny Gilruth will take over at education.

Mairi Gougeon and Angus Robertson will remain in their respective posts of rural affairs and constitution.

Shirley-Anne Somerville – previously education secretary – has been asked to take over from the deputy first minister in social justice, while former drugs minister Angela Constance will be elevated to cabinet secretary for justice and home affairs.

Mairi McAllan will become the youngest member of the Cabinet, taking on net zero and just transition after being a junior minister in that portfolio under previous first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In a statement after the appointments, the first minister said: “The Cabinet team I have unveiled reflects the priorities that we will pursue as a government – including tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy.

“Ahead of my appointment as first minister, I have committed myself to a radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda for Scotland – and I know that this team is the right one to deliver it.”

