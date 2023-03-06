Guinea-Bissau, Ghana strengthen bilateral ties

By Stephen Asante/Maxwell Awumah/James Amoh Junior

Ho (V/R), March 06, GNA – The Government of Guinea-Bissau has praised Ghana for its massive support for the country in its struggle for independence.

“We people in Guinea-Bissau are grateful to Ghana for the solidarity and support during the country’s struggle for liberation,” President Umaro Sissoco Embalo stated.

He was hopeful that that friendship would be strengthened to chart the course for peace, political stability and social development for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

President Sissoco Embalo, who was addressing the commemoration of Ghana’s 66th Independence Anniversary, at Adaklu, Volta Region, said his country cherished the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

He praised Ghana for championing the cause of the African continent over the years – a path which saw most sub-Saharan African countries building the self-confidence to free themselves from colonial rule.

The Guinea-Bissau President, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), recalled how the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, played an inspirational role in spearheading the cause of the continent.

The former Ghanaian President, he said, would forever be remembered for his dedicated and selfless life to Pan-Africanism.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the country was happy to have had the visiting President as the Guest of Honour for the 66th Independence Anniversary.

“Ghana is proud of the strong ties of friendship between the two countries,” he said, adding that it was his hope that the two countries would work together to build a prosperous future.

“Our Unity, Our Strength, Our purpose”, was the theme for the Independence Anniversary Celebration, which also had in attendance the Vice-President, Dr.

Mahamudu Bawumia, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, and other prominent dignitaries.

One significant feature about Ghana’s independence is the country’s firm grip on democratic rule, especially in the last 30 years, which has brought in its wake political stability.

Over the past three decades, it has experienced one of the world’s most successful transitions to multiparty democracy, and it is one of the few emerging democracies that has taken root.

GNA

