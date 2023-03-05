Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council organises free health screening 

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, March 5, GNA – Over 500 residents of the Tema Metropolis have benefited from free health screening and NHIS Registration organised by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council as part of the activities to mark the 66th Independence Day Celebration.

The residents benefited from free eye screening, Ear, Nose, and Throat diagnosis; Dental, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure; hepatitis B; COVID-19 vaccination, BMI; and General Consultation.

The screening held at the Forecourt of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly at Community One, was on the theme: “Our Unity, Our strength, Our purpose.”

Dr Mrs Charity Sarpong, Regional Director of Health Service, Greater Accra Region told the Ghana News Agency during the screening that the initiative was to ignite a sense of unity and strength through a healthy practice toward the achievement of our common purpose.

Dr Mrs Sarpong emphasised the need for every individual to check his or her health status regularly to help contribute to the development of the nation.

She said as part of the screening the people were also educated on a healthy lifestyle and encouraged to visit health facilities regularly to check their health status.

Dr Sally Quartey, Tema Metro Health Director, advised that the COVID-19 vaccination was safe and would prevent one from getting the virus.

She encouraged people, who are yet to take any of the jabs, to visit any health facility for the vaccination.

GNA

