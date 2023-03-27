Gov’t will count on prayers of faith-based organisations to turnaround the economy-Veep 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, March 26, GNA-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the enormous contributions of faith-based organisations towards national development and believed their fervent prayers would help turn around the economy for the better.

He urged Ghanaians to remain steadfast and united in the face of the current economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We believe that by working and standing together, we can overturn these challenges into opportunities. Let us keep hope alive that better days are ahead of us and fast approaching than we first thought,” the Vice President assured.

The Vice President made the remarks when addressing the Induction Service of the new Executive Council of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) in Accra on Sunday.

Dr Bawumia was of the firm believe that with peace and unity, Ghana would work again to bring joy and prosperity to all.

The Induction Service saw the swearing-in of Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong as the new Chairman of the Executive Council of the Church.

Vice President Bawumia congratulated the new leadership and wished them well in all their endeavours.

Dr Bawumia expressed the belief that the Lord who elevated them to their respective positions would also grant them the grace to succeed in their assignments.

“This is a huge responsibility. But I know when God entrusts a responsibility to you, He makes a corresponding Grace available for the assignment,” he said.

The Christ Apostolic Church International, as the oldest Pentecostal church in Ghana, has played a critical role in the building of the nation.

The CACI is recognised as the father of Pentecostalism in Ghana and has made enormous contributions in the areas of education, granting of scholarships to brilliant but needy students and provision of basic healthcare services and potable water to some vulnerable communities in the country.

With a population of about 1.8 million members, the CACI is arguably the second largest Pentecostal church in Ghana.

“Any true church of God must also be responsive to the needs of her members. We are aware of the role the church played during the COVID-19 pandemic, where nation-wide prayers were organized and also climaxed at the Black Star square in Accra,” the Vice-President said.

“Additionally, the donation of GH₵100,000.00 into the COVID-19 fund was a very commendable one,” he stated.

“I am of the firm believe that the peace, unity, development and economic prosperity of Ghana must be supported by all, especially, the people of faith in this nation,” the Vice President advised.

“God advises us through Prophet Jeremiah in the book of Jeremiah 29:7 that ’seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which the Lord has taken you; Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.’

Dr Bawumia acknowledged that Ghana and other nations across the world were going through severe economic challenges largely caused by the global recession in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

However, he said: “As children of God, we are made aware that there will always be moments of challenges, hopelessness, despair, doubt, fear and uncertainty but our hope in God is always our source of strength and motivation in these periods”.

“For it is said in Psalm 34:19 that ‘many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all,” the Vice-President added.

The Vice President observed that the Government recognized the difficulties and uncertainty being experienced by Ghanaians, and had duly deployed and continue to deploy several means to stem the tide.

“And one thing remains, that, with renewed strength and hope in the word of the Lord we are forever confident that we will ride this storm and turn things around to the glory of our Lord,” Dr Bawumia stated.

“It is our prayer that Ghanaians would continue to believe in God and also work assiduously to protect our democracy.

“We call on all Ghanaians to remain steadfast and united, and to be each other’s keeper in the face of these challenges.

“We believe that by working and standing together, we can overturn these challenges into opportunities,” Dr Bawumia assured.

“The Government will continue to count on the prayers of faith-based organizations like Christ Apostolic Church International.

“We know that together we could create a future we would all be proud of as a nation,” the Vice President stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

