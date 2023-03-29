Ghana’s rising aged population calls for policy interventions—Center for Aged Studies

Accra, March 29, GNA — The Center for Aged Studies (CFAS) of the College of Humanities, University of Ghana, has urged government to come up with policies and programmes that will promote the health and well-being of the aged in the country.

Mr Kwamina Abekah-Carter, Graduate Assistant, CFAS, University of Ghana, who made the call, said the gradual rise in the number of older persons necessitated the provision of some forms of assistance to promote healthy ageing among that population.

He made the call in a presentation at a youth forum organised by the CFAS, in Accra, on Tuesday, to empower the youth on their role to ensuring a healthy living among the aged in society.

Held on the theme: “Promoting Healthy Ageing in Contemporary Society; The Role of the Youth,” the forum formed part of activities marking the 75th anniversary celebrations of the University.

Mr Abekah-Carter noted that, even though the rise in the number of older persons was a phenomenon acknowledged worldwide, the increase in Ghana’s older population over the past few years called for policies that promoted their well-being.

Globally, persons aged 60 years and above is estimated to be over one billion, and this number is expected to double by 2050, the World Health Organization, said in 2022.

In Ghana, older persons aged 60 years and above constitute about 6.7 per cent of the national population, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

This is projected to rise to 9.8 per cent by 2050, the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said in 2017.

Mr Abekah-Carter, therefore, called for interventions from policymakers to ensure that such persons were well catered for during the stage of vulnerability.

He indicated that, while the increase in longevity was an indication of advancements made to increase life expectancy, many older persons were likely to experience some social (e.g., ageism) and health (functional and psychological impairment) circumstances that could be detrimental to their well-being.

“The advent of these circumstances necessitate the provision of care and support to older persons who are vulnerable,” he emphasised.

He encouraged the youth to extend helping hand to the aged, explaining that, it was important that the youth gained awareness of the values and needs of older persons and support them accordingly.

“Offering to support older persons provides avenues for the youth to learn from the experiences, knowledge, and skills of older persons, as well as unlearn prejudices and stereotypes about them,” he said.

He added that: “As University of Ghana students and stakeholders, let us be guided by the University’s values as we engage and interact with older persons to enhance the University’s prestige and image in Ghana and beyond.”

Mrs Alice Boateng, Senior Lecturer, Department of Social Work, University of Ghana, also noted that, population ageing was a major global trend that affected many countries, with Ghana not an exception.

Therefore, she said, it was important that they were factored in every development agenda of the State to ensure that they were not left behind.

To avoid loneliness and the effects that came with it, Mrs Boateng encouraged families, especially the youth, to regularly visit the aged in their families and offer them companions.

Professor Mavis Dako-Gyeke, Director, CFAS, reiterated the need for students of the School to adhere to its values and support the elderly in their communities, adding that, that would promote healthy ageing in society and support their well-being.

She said it was important for the youth to be engaged with the elderly, “where the older persons benefit, and the youth also benefit as well.”

Mr Charles Amo Tobbin, Tobinco Foundation, urged the students and young people to embrace habits that would enable them to grow old and healthy.

“If you want to grow and enjoy your old aged life in good health, please, what I will tell you is to desist from bad attitudes and characters like stealing, smoking, among others,” he said.

GNA

