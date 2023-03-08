Ghana backs regional campaign against terrorism, coups – President 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, March 08, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana is fully committed to liaising with other West African countries to douse the threats posed by terrorism in the sub-Region.

“We are working with our partners to strengthen regional co-operation in the fight against the terrorist menace, hence our commitment to the Accra Initiative,” he affirmed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was delivering the State of the Nation’s Address to Parliament in Accra, added that the country also supported measures taken by the African Union and Economic Community of West African States against the unconstitutional changes in government in the Region.

The growth of terrorism is a major threat to international peace and security, currently felt most keenly in Africa, the United Nations (UN) has warned.

“Terrorists and violent extremists including Da’esh, Al-Qaida and their affiliates have exploited instability and conflict to increase their activities and intensify attacks across the continent.

“Their senseless, terror-fuelled violence has killed and wounded thousands and many more continue to suffer from the broader impact of terrorism on their lives and livelihoods,” according to the UN.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on the international front, indicated that Ghana having gained a seat as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the years 2022 and 2023, was working vigorously to push the Africa agenda.

This includes the fight against terrorism, and the reform of the UN Security Council, he said, and expressed delight that good progress was being made on the reform of the Council.

“A US President, for the first time, in the person of President Joe Biden, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, have both embraced the Reform process.

“It is our hope that this will help bring about this much needed reform that will bring greater effectiveness to the work of the UN and the Security Council in the maintenance of international peace and security.

GNA

