French trade union boss proposes pension law suspension and mediation

Paris, Mar. 28, (dpa/GNA) – The head of France’s largest trade union, the CFDT, proposed the use of mediation to resolve the conflict over an increase in the retirement age in an interview on Tuesday with broadcaster France inter.

The reform pushed through parliament by President Emmanuel Macron raising the pensionable age in stages to 64 from 62 should be suspended for a few weeks to facilitate discussions between mediators, CFDT chief Laurent Berger said.

Berger was speaking as strikes and demonstrations continued across France. He noted that Macron had invited the unions to talks on labour issues and said this would only make sense if the pension reforms were suspended temporarily and the issue included in the discussions.

The unions have called for renewed protests for Tuesday, with the authorities anticipating that between 650,000 and 900,000 people could participate in more than 200 rallies.

The protests have increasingly been overshadowed by violence and clashes between demonstrators and police.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced the deployment of 13,000 police officers on Tuesday, with no sign that the government under Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne is prepared to make concessions. The cabinet was due to meet on Tuesday.

The centrist government is seeking to close a looming gap in pension funding by increasing the pensionable age in the face of mass opposition.

The conflict escalated after the reform was pushed through parliament without a formal vote. This led to two votes of no confidence, both of which failed.

The reform is currently before the Constitutional Council. Macron is aiming have the new law go into force by the end of the year.

GNA

